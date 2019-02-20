|
|
A memorial service will be held for Linda Gail Smith Ford on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at New Beginning Community Church, 907 Third Ave. N., Gadsden. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 10:30. Dr. R. Gary Ashley will officiate the service.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Dempsey and Marguerite Smith. She is survived by her son, Kim Ford, and her granddaughter, Taylor Kaye Barnes. Linda was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School and Auburn University. She taught government at Gadsden High School from 1970 until her retirement.
Linda became a Christian at the age of 50 and was a faithful follower of her Lord Jesus Christ. She was a founding member of New Beginning Community Church and served in many capacities. Her final ministry was a Bible Study for a young ladies' class.
Linda's death leaves us brokenhearted, but we know she has now seen her Lord face to face. Her fellow Christians are looking forward to being reunited with her again in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Linda Ford Memorial Fund at the above address, and the proceeds will go to ministries Linda supported in the past.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 20, 2019