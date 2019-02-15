|
|
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Village Chapel for Linda Gail Johnson (Tootsie), 78, of Attalla, who died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2019. Zac Clay will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Ora Johnson; brother, Jerry Johnson; sister, Nancy Allen; brother-in-law, Don Allen; niece Donna Allen; and nephew-in-law, Bill Barrow.
She is survived by her brother, Bill (Patricia) Johnson; sister, Barbara (Tommy) Whitt; sister-in-law, Janie Johnson; nephews, Bryan (Linda) Johnson, Lee (Dana) Johnson, and Troy (Chris) Allen; nieces, Susan (Bryant) Frazier, Rachel (Zac) Clay, Kim (Bryan) Greene, Amy (Corey) Taylor, and Melinda Barrow; 15 great-nieces and -nephews; and 2 great-great-nephews.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials in her name may be made to any favorite charity.
Her nephews will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Emma Sansom High School class of 1959.
Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, Terry Calhoun, and aide, Hannah; and special friends and neighbors for their loving care and support.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 15, 2019