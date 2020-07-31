1/1
Linda Juanette (Frier) Anderson
Funeral service for Mrs. Linda Juanette Frier Anderson, 69, of Piedmont, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Circle of Life Church with Reverend Bubba Letherwood and Greg McCurdy officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Lebanon Church of Christ Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service at Circle of Life Church.
Mrs. Anderson passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, at home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva and William L. Frier; and nephew, John W. Frier.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, H. Doyle Anderson; brother, Johnny Frier; sisters, Janice Heath (Steve), Patricia Prater (Harold), Debbie Buttram (Mickey); and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She loved them all so dearly.
Mrs. Anderson loved everybody; she always wanted everyone who walked in her door to eat. She loved to help people. She was a very strong woman. The family thanks the Lord for all the precious memories we have of her.
Honorary pallbearers are Piedmont Rescue Squad; loving pets, Jason and Apple Jack; special niece, Kylee Buttram; special friend and adopted son, Adrian Jones.
Pallbearers will be Adam Buttram, David Buttram, Aaron Prater, Stone Morgan, Paul Heath, Ricky Arp, Adrian Jones and Gary Anderson.
A very special thanks to Barbara Williamson, Amedisys Hospice, Angela and Randi. Piedmont Rescue Squad, thank you for taking care of her the last years. All family and friends who visited, called, brought food or said a prayer, thank you, and we thank the Lord for Linda's 69 years on this earth.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Circle of Life Church
JUL
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Circle of Life Church
JUL
31
Burial
Lebanon Church of Christ Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
