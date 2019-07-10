|
Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Kay Landrum, 63, of Coates Bend, will be at noon Thursday at Crestwood Chapel. Reverend Taylor Gallman will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Linda Kay Landrum passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019, at her residence in Coates Bend after a long battle with liver and kidney disease.
She was preceded in death by parents, Ella White and William Andy Kay; sister, Donna Kay; and sister-in-law, Jenny Kay.
Linda was a lifelong resident of Gadsden and Etowah County. She graduated from Gaston High School, where she returned as a substitute teacher for a number of years. Her health forced her to give up a job she truly loved. Her love for the kids and their love for her were unmatched.
Linda is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 45 years, Floyd Landrum; sons, Jeremy Landrum of Gadsden and Jason (Jennifer) Landrum of Hokes Bluff; grandchildren, Trace Landrum of Franklin, TN, Jack, Sadie and C.J. Landrum of Hokes Bluff; brothers, Jimmy Kay of Gadsden and Neal (Tabitha) Martin of Gadsden; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Nancy Vaughn; nephews, Justin (Chrissy) Kay of Gadsden, Josh Kay of Gadsden and Jonathan (Ellisa) Martin of Hokes Bluff, Nicholas Vaughn of Leesburg and Chris (Ariel) Vaughn of Leesburg; niece, Jamie Martin of Hokes Bluff; and special friend, Rachel Stinnett of Franklin, TN.
Our family would like to send a special thank you to outpatient family services, CCU, ICU and Dr. C.R. Bailey at Riverview Hospital for the love and care you were able to show to Linda.
Pallbearers are Scott Roberts, Clint White, Steve White, Ronnie Smith, Chris and Nick Vaughn.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 10, 2019