Linda Lou (Arnett) Owens, 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Linda was born in Gadsden on March 10, 1943, to William and Pauleen Hendon. She was the baby of 10 kids (Bill, Bobby, Eddie, Elaine, Eloise, Regina, Betty, Catherine, Gail). She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures like chatting with friends and family. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She lived for her two boys. She made many sacrifices as a single mom so they didn't have to do without. She loved going to church and worshipping the Lord. She worked in the nursery and gym at 12th Street Baptist Church for many years. One of her favorite things to do was to listen to gospel music. She was married to Gene Arnett, and later in life to Howard K. Owens.
She is survived by her two sons, Mark Arnett (Rhonda) and Bill Arnett (Rosie); her four grandkids, Luke Arnett (Stephanie), Will Arnett, Molly Arnett and Sophie Arnett; and her three great-grandkids, Knox Arnett, Jack Hendon Arnett and Brayven Arnett.
Due to COVID-19, no service is scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the 12th Street Baptist Church Children's Department-Nursery.
