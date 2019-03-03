Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Crestwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Louise Payne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Louise Payne Obituary
Graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Crestwood Cemetery for Linda Louise Payne, 75, of Gadsden, who passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Bro. Richard Martin (Uncle Richard) officiated.
Mrs. Payne was a graduate of Emma Samson and went on to graduate JSU with a nursing degree.
Mrs. Payne was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald O. Payne and her father, Joseph Willingham.
Mrs. Payne is survived by her mother, Louise; sister Susan; two brothers, Joey and Johnny Willingham; three children, Mary (Ray) Roberson, Janna (Rick) Bearden and Bruce (Susan) Payne; 11 grandchildren, Emily Ann(Jeremiah), Beau, Cindy, Josh (Paige), Brett (Heather), Nick (Briar), Andrew, Mary Catherine, Hanna, Emma and Makenna; five great-grandchildren, Kara Grace (13), Grayson Marks (5), Ellie (2), Charlotte (2) and Hudson (1).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lung Foundation.
Special thanks to Sister Brenda Howell and North Side Hospital in Cumming, Georgia.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now