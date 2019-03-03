|
Graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Crestwood Cemetery for Linda Louise Payne, 75, of Gadsden, who passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Bro. Richard Martin (Uncle Richard) officiated.
Mrs. Payne was a graduate of Emma Samson and went on to graduate JSU with a nursing degree.
Mrs. Payne was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald O. Payne and her father, Joseph Willingham.
Mrs. Payne is survived by her mother, Louise; sister Susan; two brothers, Joey and Johnny Willingham; three children, Mary (Ray) Roberson, Janna (Rick) Bearden and Bruce (Susan) Payne; 11 grandchildren, Emily Ann(Jeremiah), Beau, Cindy, Josh (Paige), Brett (Heather), Nick (Briar), Andrew, Mary Catherine, Hanna, Emma and Makenna; five great-grandchildren, Kara Grace (13), Grayson Marks (5), Ellie (2), Charlotte (2) and Hudson (1).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lung Foundation.
Special thanks to Sister Brenda Howell and North Side Hospital in Cumming, Georgia.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 3, 2019