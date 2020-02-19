|
|
Celebration of Life will be held for Linda Mae Wade, 77, of Gadsden, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Gadsden Christian Fellowship. Services will begin at 11 a.m., officiated by Johnny Johnson. Visitation is from 10 to 11.
Linda entered her eternal home in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
She is survived by her children, George W. Wade (Darlene) and Debbie Bohannon (Terry); grandchildren, James Wade (Jennifer), Jessica, Joseph, Erika and Emily Bohannon; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Benjamin Wade; siblings, Carol Atterbury, Sarah Nordenstrom, Sharon Brooks, Hubert Brooks, Christopher Brooks, Donny Ryan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah (Ed) and Ruth Brooks; brothers, James (Jim) Brooks and Sam Brooks.
Linda was a resident of Gadsden and retired from the Dept. of Human Resources. She loved her Lord, enjoyed doing her crafts, and spending time with her family.
We thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers for her during her sudden illness.
A private burial will be held at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Southside.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 19, 2020