Funeral service for Ms. Linda Martin Brown, 76, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Pastor Chris Walker officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Williams-Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Our precious mother went to her home with Jesus on January 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan Lee and Hazel Geraldine Conner Martin; sister, Delores Barnett; niece, Ginger Paige Sims; nephew, Keith Barnett.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Terry (Eric) Johns, Laura (Jerry) Guyton and Ellen (Phillip) Cochran; grandchildren, Christy Johns, Michael (Katie) Johns, Emily Johns, Erica Johns, Katie (Ryan) Franks, Cara Cochran, Melissa Cochran and Alex Cochran; great-grandchildren, Malakai Johnson, Makenzie Johnson, Sadie Waldrop, Myla Williams, Mary Parker Franks and Morgan Franks; brother, Nathan Martin; sisters, Ginger Harvey, Elaine (Bob) Mynatt and Sarah Barnett; her loving dog, Toby; several nieces and nephews.
Linda was lovingly known by her family as Granny, and nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her grands and great-grands. She was born February 12, 1943, in Etowah County. She graduated from Ayers Technical College as an LPN in 1973. She continued her education from Gadsden State Community College in 1991 as an RN. After 38 years of nursing in various capacities, she retired from Riverview Regional Medical Center. She loved gardening and working jigsaw puzzles with her dear friends Bennie Bates and Pat Green, and Bible study with her neighbors. She had recently begun taking piano lessons. She was a believer of Jesus Christ and a faithful member of Cross Creek Community Church and the Sisters Sunday School Class. She loved her pastor Chris Walker and her church family.
Pallbearers will be Eric Johns, Jerry Guyton, Phillip Cochran, Nathan Martin, Alex Cochran and Ryan Franks.
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice, staff of 5th floor at Riverview Regional Medical Center, and Dr. Terry Perry and Dr. John Just; also the staff of 400 South at St. Vincent's Hospital and Dr. Joshua Menendez.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Cross Creek Church Building Fund.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 10, 2020