Linda Whisenant Files was born on August 10, 1936, in Attalla and died Nov. 18, 2019, in Tavares, Florida. She was predeceased by her parents, Russell and Lois Whisenant; her brother, Keith Whisenant; and her husband of 62 years, Billy E. Files. She is survived by her sister, Eileen Keaton, of Tucson, Arizona; and three children, Gwen (Sam) Barazzone, of Atlanta, Dr. Shane (Cheryl) Files, of Eustis, Florida, and Scott (Becky) Files. Her four grandchildren were the light of her life: Anna (Joseph) Huff, Sarah (Carson) Myers, Tommy Files and John Files. She was overjoyed at the birth of her first great-grandchild this summer, Evelyn Myers.
She graduated from Etowah High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in library science from Jacksonville State University. She and her husband, Bill, owned and operated Files Discount Drugs in Albertville for many years. After selling the drugstore, they owned Judy's Shoes, where they worked together until retirement.
Linda loved gardening, reading, traveling, and most of all she treasured time with her family. She was a member of First Baptist Albertville and enjoyed singing in the choir there for many years.
There will be a service at a later date.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 14, 2019