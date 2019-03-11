|
|
Lisa Ann Dixon Barnard, 57, of Attalla passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at her son's home.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Attalla. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday before the service at the funeral home. Bro. David Roberts will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Steele, Sean Rice, Tony Brown, Dominic Holderfield, Seth Robertson and Doug Scarbrough.
Special thanks to the staff of Encompass Hospice, Baileigh Gibson, Shawn and Santana Steel and the Cowboy Church of Rainbow City.
Mrs. Barnard is survived by her husband, Tommy Barnard; son, Tom Barnard III (Beth); daughter, Cassie Barnard (Seth); grandchildren, Callum and Caisyn Robertson, Anna, T.J., Christian and Daya Smith, Kristin Barnard; brother, Johnny Dixon; nieces and nephews, John and Krissy Dixon, Kevin and Jenny Dixon, Angie Rice, and Sean and Kristy Rice; cousins, Doug and Michelle Scarbrough; sister-in- law, Tammy Dixon; special friends, staff of Western Sizzlin of Rainbow City.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lois Dixon; sister, Darlene Rice.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 11, 2019