Home

POWERED BY

Services
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oak Hill Cemetery
Attalla., AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Barnard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Ann (Dixon) Barnard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lisa Ann (Dixon) Barnard Obituary
Lisa Ann Dixon Barnard, 57, of Attalla passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at her son's home.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Attalla. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday before the service at the funeral home. Bro. David Roberts will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Steele, Sean Rice, Tony Brown, Dominic Holderfield, Seth Robertson and Doug Scarbrough.
Special thanks to the staff of Encompass Hospice, Baileigh Gibson, Shawn and Santana Steel and the Cowboy Church of Rainbow City.
Mrs. Barnard is survived by her husband, Tommy Barnard; son, Tom Barnard III (Beth); daughter, Cassie Barnard (Seth); grandchildren, Callum and Caisyn Robertson, Anna, T.J., Christian and Daya Smith, Kristin Barnard; brother, Johnny Dixon; nieces and nephews, John and Krissy Dixon, Kevin and Jenny Dixon, Angie Rice, and Sean and Kristy Rice; cousins, Doug and Michelle Scarbrough; sister-in- law, Tammy Dixon; special friends, staff of Western Sizzlin of Rainbow City.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lois Dixon; sister, Darlene Rice.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now