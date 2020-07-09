Lisa Ann Dorrough, 57, of Duck Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Monday,

July 6, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Malone Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Noble Hill Cemetery. Bro. David Carroll will officiate services. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Dorrough was truly a sweet and kind soul. She loved the Lord with all her heart and shared that love with her family and Church. Lisa loved to cook, go bowling, to teach, gardening, art, singing, but most importantly spending time with her family. The only thing missing in Lisa's life was a grandbaby. The Lord saw it fit that Lisa would finally be blessed with that longing. Mrs. Dorrough only got to spend a month with her precious Hunter, but it was everything to her. Lisa completed her journey here on this earth, but will be sorely missed by many she touched along the way.

Mrs. Dorrough was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Hazel Howington; and her mother- and father-in-law, Paul and Joyce Wolfe.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Allen Dorrough; son, Brandon (Leann) Dorrough; daughter, Holley Dorrough; grandsons, Hunter Dorrough and Kane Russell; sisters, Janet Simmons, Joan (Robert) Tilley, Linda (Randy) Patty; brother, Kenneth (Shannon) Howington; brother-in-law, Tommy Dorrough; sisters-in-law, Paula Wolfe and Terrie Morgan; and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Dorrough, Cameron Knight, Kenneth Beck, Josh Hall, LJ Rosson, Seth Benefield, Tommy Dorrough, Jay Patty, and David Kimsey.

Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Higgins, Dr. Warren, Emily and all the nurses and staff at GRMC, and Kim Patty Kimsey.

The family will accept friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Collier-Butler Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store