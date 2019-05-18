Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
Lisa Annette Vice

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Lisa Annette Vice, age 56, of Southside, who passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Rev. Sam Legon will officiate. Burial will follow at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Lisa was a 1980 graduate of Etowah High School. She drove a school bus for 26 years for Southside Elementary School. She drove the band bus and also drove for field trips. She was past President of the Bus Drivers Union in Etowah County. Lisa was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. She loved working outside around the house. She especially loved her family and time with her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sarah and Arthur (Ott) Stephens; Lorene and J.D. Renfroe; father-in-law, Jerry Vice.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Vice; son, Mitchell (LeAnne) Vice; grandchildren, Sophie Vice and William Vice; parents, Curtis and Sylvia Renfroe; sister, Brandi (Tommy) Nance; mother-in-law, Patsy Vice; brother-in-law, Greg (Anita) Vice; nieces, Jillian Nance, Alyssa Nance, Gina Vice and Tammy Vice; Bobby Owens; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Josh Cofield, Matt Snapp, Matt Ellis, Michael Todd Eubanks, Shane Seales and Tim Williams.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Southside Elementary School Staff and bus drivers.
Special thanks to Southside First Responders.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 18, 2019
