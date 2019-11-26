Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Lisa Cook Obituary
Homegoing Service for Lisa Cook of Gadsden will begin at 11 a.m. today in the chapel of Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation for friends will be from 9:30 until 11. Lisa passed from this life to the joys of a new one on November 23, 2019. Lisa grew up on Lookout Mountain, graduating from Etowah High School in 1980.
She met the love of her life, Stanley (Stan) Cook, on a blind date on December 19, 1981. Lisa and Stan married on August 15, 1982, and immediately moved to West Monroe, Louisiana, where they both attended White's Ferry Road School of Biblical Studies, graduating in 1985. Together they served in the Preaching & Pastoral ministries with Church of Christ congregations in Alabama, Atlanta, St. Marys & Savannah, GA, where her husband preached and taught University students. The Cooks also served in the ministry in Indiana & Colorado before returning to Gadsden in 2006. Lisa was a member of Church of the Highlands, Gadsden, and also attended the Rainbow and Antioch Churches of Christ, whose members often extended help during Lisa's illness.
Lisa was the primary caregiver for her husband before being diagnosed with cancer in 2012.
Lisa is survived by her husband of almost 38 years, Stan Cook; their sons, Jared Cook (wife Dani) of Trafford, AL, Jeremy Cook; and a grandson, Camden Riley Cook. Also surviving are sisters, Lucille (Dannie) Box & Pat (Tom) Eaton; special friend, Angie Hotalyn.
Friends & family will serve as pallbearers. Burial will be in the Antioch Church Cemetery on Lookout Mountain. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to White's Ferry Road Relief Ministries or the Gadsden Rescue Squad.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
