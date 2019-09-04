|
|
Lisa Suzanne Betros, 62, of Maylene, passed away on September 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Betros was preceded in death by her parents, Henry "Chic" Watson and Jeanette Remington; and sisters, Deborah White and Cynthia Watson.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Betros; children, Elizabeth Gulsby, Brittany Betros and Nick Betros; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 4, 2019