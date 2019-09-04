Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bolton Funeral Home
207 Highway 47 S
Columbiana, AL 35051-8814
(205) 669-3179
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Betros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Suzanne Betros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Suzanne Betros Obituary
Lisa Suzanne Betros, 62, of Maylene, passed away on September 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Betros was preceded in death by her parents, Henry "Chic" Watson and Jeanette Remington; and sisters, Deborah White and Cynthia Watson.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Betros; children, Elizabeth Gulsby, Brittany Betros and Nick Betros; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Please sign online condolences at www.boltonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now