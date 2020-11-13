L.J. Hopper

Gadsden - L.J. Hopper, 92, of Gadsden, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery. L.J. loved to read his bible every day. He was ready to be with his Lord and Saviour.

Preceded in Death by: His parents Joe & Lillie Hopper; His first wife of 50 years Dorothy Payne Hopper and his second wife Sue Morgan Hopper; Brothers Carl, Ben, R.B.; Sisters Sue, Belle, Myrtle; and Daughter Linda Johnson.

Survived by: Sons Steve (Cindy) and Jeff Hopper; Brother Delvin (Irene) Hopper; Stepson Roger (Joyce) Morgan; Grand Children Chris (Lynn) and Danny (Lori) Brady, Shawn Hopper, and Mallory Hathcock; Son in Law Johnny Johnson. Also Several Nieces, Nephews, and great grandchildren.

Special thanks to Carmen Hopper and Kristy Thacker.

Due to health concerns, the family requests limited attendance from family and extended family.

Memorials may be made to Damascus Baptist Church, 1703 Barnes Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904.



