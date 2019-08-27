|
|
Lois Johnson, 70, of Gadsden, passed away peacefully Friday, August 23, 2019.
Lois is survived by her loving husband, Charles Johnson; stepchildren, Charles Jackson Johnson, Faria Johnson, Patricia (Jermaine) Hugley; brothers, Earnest (Lorean) Carlisle, James (Silva) Carlisle, Arthur (Amy) Carlisle; sister, Rosie Sims; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 28 at West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson Chapel). Rev. Grady E. Robinson Jr. officiating. Burial in Lincoln Hill Memorial Park.
Public visitation will be 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 27, 2019