Lois Mitchell Faulkner, age 81, of Gadsden, AL, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She and her husband were the owners of Rainbow Cultured Marble for 35 years. She attended the Rainbow City United Methodist Church, was a member of the Wildwood Hills Garden Club and was involved in various civic organizations.
Mrs. Faulkner was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Thomas Francis Faulkner; sister, Carol Mitchell Williams; and brother, Morris Mitchell.
Survivors include 2 sons, Thomas Kevin Faulkner (Michele Pynaert) and Stephen Patrick Faulkner; 2 grandchildren, Catherine "Cate" Faulkner (James Zimmer-Dauphinee) and Matthew Geoffrey Faulkner; sister, Marie Mitchell Ward (Joe); sisters-in-law, Montez Mitchell, Joy Faulkner Marchi (John); brothers; Thomas Clayton Mitchell (Phyllis) and William "Bill" Mitchell (Faye); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Matthew G. Faulkner, Charles "Chuck" Faulkner, Shane Faulkner, John Richard Faulkner, Douglas Kerns, Terry Ward, Mike Ward, Joey Wade and Jeremy Wade.
The family would like to share this: "Those we love we never lose, For always they will be, Loved, remembered, treasured, Always in our memory."
A visitation will be held at the Bennett-May Giles County Funeral Home in Pulaski, TN, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. today and again from noon until the hour of service Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at Giles Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John Croyle's Big Oak Ranch, 5265 Jake Mintz Road, Southside, AL 35907.
Bennett-May Giles County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services announcing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 26, 2019