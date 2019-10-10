Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Crestwood Memorial Gardens
Lois Pentecost Obituary
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Crestwood Memorial Gardens for Lois Pentecost, 93, of Hokes Bluff/Talladega, who passed away on Tuesday, October 8. Pastor Eddie Gooch will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Mrs. Pentecost was a resident of Hokes Bluff for 58 years and was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Hokes Bluff until becoming homebound. She then resided with her daughter until her death. She was a loyal member of the Quilting Squares.
She was preceded in death by Robert (Bob) Pentecost Jr.; parents, Zora and Sina Lou Cornelius; sisters, Agnes Cornelius, Essie Mangum, Jaunee Helton; brother, Leamon Cornelius.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Richey (Tony); grandchildren, Emily and Hunter; sisters, Montez Reed and Willene Madden; special sister-in-law, Sandra Lee, whom she considered her sister; stepsons, Dwight and Eric Pentecost, along with their children.
Special thanks to Home Helpers of Jacksonville, Alabama, for providing part-time sisters; also special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice of Sylacauga.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church "Fill My Cup" Ministry, 3001 Alford Bend Road, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 10, 2019
