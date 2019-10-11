|
Lois V. "Sue" Newsome, 84 of Attalla, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow afterward at Rainbow Memorial Garden on Alabama Highway 77 in Gadsden. Care of Sue has been entrusted to the staff of Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.
Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband Burien "Buck" Newsome; her parents James and Lilly Willett and numerous brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Newsome was the eighth of 11 children born in Gadsden to James and Lilly Willett. She attended the Curtiston School in Etowah County where she made numerous lifelong friends. Sue was a lifelong resident of Attalla.
When she was a teenager, she was set up on a blind date with Buck Newsome. After Buck served his country, they eloped and got married in Mississippi. Buck and Sue had four children and enjoyed a wonderful marriage until Buck passed away in 2000.
Sue loved her children and loved mothering other children in the neighborhood. While her children were growing up, her house was the center of the neighborhood.
In her spare time, Sue loved gardening and even had a produce stand set up in her front yard. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren babysitting them and there was typically a grandchild with her.
One of her many talents was ironing clothes for others. She even made a living ironing clothes for the public.
In her later years, you could always find Sue at yard sales around the area, looking for great "finds."
Mrs. Newsome was a member of Salvation Ministries in Attalla and attended church until she was physically unable to attend.
Sue is survived by her four children, Gary and his wife Sharon Newsome, Pat Newsome, Pam Newsome and Tommy Newsome; her sister Marie Gray, 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Josh Lowery, Jonathan Lowery, Ky Lowery, Blake Newsome, Christopher McCormick, Lucas Newsome and Adam Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be her great grandsons.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 11, 2019