Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home and Memory Gardens - Albertville
3368 AL Highway 205 N.
Albertville, AL 35950
(256) 878-1236
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home and Memory Gardens - Albertville
3368 AL Highway 205 N.
Albertville, AL 35950
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home and Memory Gardens - Albertville
3368 AL Highway 205 N.
Albertville, AL 35950
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Newsome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois V. Newsome

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois V. Newsome Obituary
Lois V. "Sue" Newsome, 84 of Attalla, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow afterward at Rainbow Memorial Garden on Alabama Highway 77 in Gadsden. Care of Sue has been entrusted to the staff of Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.
Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband Burien "Buck" Newsome; her parents James and Lilly Willett and numerous brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Newsome was the eighth of 11 children born in Gadsden to James and Lilly Willett. She attended the Curtiston School in Etowah County where she made numerous lifelong friends. Sue was a lifelong resident of Attalla.
When she was a teenager, she was set up on a blind date with Buck Newsome. After Buck served his country, they eloped and got married in Mississippi. Buck and Sue had four children and enjoyed a wonderful marriage until Buck passed away in 2000.
Sue loved her children and loved mothering other children in the neighborhood. While her children were growing up, her house was the center of the neighborhood.
In her spare time, Sue loved gardening and even had a produce stand set up in her front yard. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren babysitting them and there was typically a grandchild with her.
One of her many talents was ironing clothes for others. She even made a living ironing clothes for the public.
In her later years, you could always find Sue at yard sales around the area, looking for great "finds."
Mrs. Newsome was a member of Salvation Ministries in Attalla and attended church until she was physically unable to attend.
Sue is survived by her four children, Gary and his wife Sharon Newsome, Pat Newsome, Pam Newsome and Tommy Newsome; her sister Marie Gray, 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Josh Lowery, Jonathan Lowery, Ky Lowery, Blake Newsome, Christopher McCormick, Lucas Newsome and Adam Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be her great grandsons.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now