|
|
Lola Mae Grimes Mitchell, 72, of Chattooga County, Georgia, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Glencoe. A native of Cherokee County, Alabama, she was born to the late Chester and Mable Harper Grimes on Aug. 2, 1946.
Ms. Mitchell was a member of the Berea Church of Christ. She was the retired owner/operator of MILO Acres Farm. Lola was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandmother. She was always supportive and at every function. She was also active in charitable works. From development and startup of the volunteer after-school care program at Trion City Schools to seamstress for the halloween carnivals. She could always be counted on. Her infectious smile brought joy to those she met. Lola was a lover of all things floral with a special love for lilies. She was a remarkable cook and baker with a specialty of character birthday cakes and roses. Her vast talents will be missed.
Ms. Mitchell is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Greg Johnson of Gadsden; son and daughter-in-law, David and Robin Mitchell of Summerville, Georgia; grandchildren, Marlena Mitchell, Skylar Mitchell; brothers, James (Charlotte) Grimes and J. R. (Audrey) Grimes; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Grimes and Virginia Grimes and several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Mitchell was preceded in death by brothers, Morris (Virginia) Grimes, Luther Grimes, Curtis Grimes, Calvin Grimes; sisters, Otilla (Sheldon) Wohl and Ophelia (Tony) Campbell.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. EDT Friday, May 3 at Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville, Georgia. The family will also receive friends at the Gadsden Church of Christ on Saturday, May 4, from 1 p.m. CDT until the service begins at 2 p.m. Minister Berlen Murphy will officiate. David Mitchell will deliver his mother's eulogy, with Greg Johnson directing congregational singing.
Active pallbearers are David Fletcher, Scott Gayler, Daniel Johnson, Jason Bearden, Benjamin McDonald, Tanner Maxey, James Wade and Devon Tallent.
Honorary pallbearers are Meadowood Specialty Care Assisted Living Family.
Interment in Crestwood Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Meadowood Specialty Care Assisted Living Activity Fund, 509 Pineview Ave., Glencoe, AL 35905; or the Ronald McDonald House.
Earle Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 3, 2019