Lola Mims
1930 - 2020
Lola Mims, 90, was called home August 29, 2020, at her home in Moody, Alabama.
She was born to William and Leola Horton on July 30, 1930. Mrs. Mims was a native of Attalla for most of her life, but lived the past 10 years in Moody.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Jack Mims; her son, Doodle (Harold) Mims; parents; all her siblings; and several nieces and nephews.
She leaves behind her sons, Rev. Jackie (Bonnie) Mims, Rev. Jerry (Sharon) Mims; daughter, Debra (Andy) Gibbs; daughter-in-law, Charlotte (Doodle) Mims; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Mims was a devoted Christian and a supportive pastor's wife for many years. She was loved by all who met her.
Grandsons and great-grandsons will grant her wish as pallbearers.
Visitation was from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, with Rev. Jackie and Rev. Jerry Mims officiating. Burial will be at Mims Family Cemetery.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
SEP
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
