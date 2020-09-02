Lola Mims, 90, was called home August 29, 2020, at her home in Moody, Alabama.

She was born to William and Leola Horton on July 30, 1930. Mrs. Mims was a native of Attalla for most of her life, but lived the past 10 years in Moody.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Jack Mims; her son, Doodle (Harold) Mims; parents; all her siblings; and several nieces and nephews.

She leaves behind her sons, Rev. Jackie (Bonnie) Mims, Rev. Jerry (Sharon) Mims; daughter, Debra (Andy) Gibbs; daughter-in-law, Charlotte (Doodle) Mims; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Mims was a devoted Christian and a supportive pastor's wife for many years. She was loved by all who met her.

Grandsons and great-grandsons will grant her wish as pallbearers.

Visitation was from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.

Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, with Rev. Jackie and Rev. Jerry Mims officiating. Burial will be at Mims Family Cemetery.

