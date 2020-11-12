Lonnie Coleman
Gadsden - With heartfelt sympathy, we announce the earthly transition of Lonnie Coleman, 90 of Gadsden, who traded time for eternity on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Celebration of Life will be 2:00p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service with Rev. Elijah Fowler, officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Mr. Lonnie is survived by his wife of 60 plus years, Annie Coleman; their children, Jacqueline (Edvan) Stanley, Zevobia (Ted) Shine, Lennie Coleman, Angela (O'Shea) Thrash and Isaiah Coleman. Mr. Coleman has twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his daughter Daphne Coleman.
