Lonnie Owens Obituary
Lonnie Owens, 68, passed from this life on April 18, 2020. The family will hold a private service on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Whites Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be friends. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Lonnie is retired from the City of Gadsden, and he's a follower of Church of God faith.
He is survived by his wife, Bertie Owens; brother, Ray Owens; daughters, Belinda Hodge and Tina Owens; and four grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pro Health Hospice and Fire Station #7.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 22, 2020
