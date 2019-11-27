|
|
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Village Chapel for Lorene Allen, 89, Altoona, who died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Dr. Derek Allen and Rev. Nick Baynes will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Lorene was a lifetime member of Mountainboro Baptist Church, and she was loved by her church family very much. She enjoyed going to Jack's several mornings out of each week to eat and spend time with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Allen; parents, Andrew and Katie Riddle; great-grandson, Dylan Hileman; son-in-law, Thomas Duvall; 7 sisters; and 3 brothers.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Duvall and Dewayne (Kathy) Allen; 5 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Maxine Pardue and Carlene Moore.
Pallbearers will be Derek Allen, Jason Allen, Allen Duvall, Jimmy King, Bobby Blaylock and Dustan Duvall.
Darryl Bolding, Darryn Bolding and Randy Baynes will be honorary pallbearers.
Special thanks to the 9th floor nurses at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 27, 2019