Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Antioch church of Christ Cemetery (Tabor Road) for Lorene Blackwell Gladden, 94, of the Tabor Community, who died Saturday, July 4, 2020. Chris King will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Gladden was a member of the church of Christ and attended the Antioch congregation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gumbo and Esther (Smith) Blackwell; husband of 53 years, Franklin Gladden; and siblings, Jack, Agnes, Leola, May and Fay.

Lorene is survived by her daughters, Janelle (Harold) Powell and June Scales; grandson, Bryon Powell; granddaughter, Amy Powell; sisters, Edna Russell, Hazel (Harold) Chandler, Carolyn (Fred) Shankles and Marolyn (Chester) Cochran; brother, Larry (Sandra) Blackwell; sister-in-law, Alvatine Blackwell; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be family and friends. Special thanks to her caregivers.

There will be no visitation. The family requests no flowers.

