1/
Lorene Blackwell Gladden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Antioch church of Christ Cemetery (Tabor Road) for Lorene Blackwell Gladden, 94, of the Tabor Community, who died Saturday, July 4, 2020. Chris King will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Gladden was a member of the church of Christ and attended the Antioch congregation.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gumbo and Esther (Smith) Blackwell; husband of 53 years, Franklin Gladden; and siblings, Jack, Agnes, Leola, May and Fay.
Lorene is survived by her daughters, Janelle (Harold) Powell and June Scales; grandson, Bryon Powell; granddaughter, Amy Powell; sisters, Edna Russell, Hazel (Harold) Chandler, Carolyn (Fred) Shankles and Marolyn (Chester) Cochran; brother, Larry (Sandra) Blackwell; sister-in-law, Alvatine Blackwell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Special thanks to her caregivers.
There will be no visitation. The family requests no flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved