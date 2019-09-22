|
Lorene Mashburn Jacobs, 101, of Whitesboro, Alabama, passed away at home on Friday, September 20, 2019. Lorene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the youngest of 13 children and was the daughter of Ozias and Dolly Alice Baker Mashburn. She loved crafting, sewing, painting, quilting and crocheting. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Curtis Leon Jacobs. Her memory will be cherished by her three children: John Barry Jacobs (Judi) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Joan Robinson (Verbon) of Boaz, Alabama; Janice Starling (Charles) of Webster, Florida; and by her 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Whitesboro Baptist Church with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark will be officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 until 4 before the service at the church.
Pallbearers will be John Jacobs, Joe Gwyn, Spencer Gwyn, Ben Gwyn, Jacob Gwyn and Jason Presley.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019