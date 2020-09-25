Lorene Vaughn Stanfield, 85, of Walnut Grove passed away September 24, 2020.

Lorene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved to sing and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Stanfield; daughter, Myra (Don) Holt; son, Charles Stanfield; parents, Jack and Mattie Vaughn; sisters, Ruby Moody, Mary Holland, Mildred Ballard; brothers, Henry Vaughn, Ervin Vaughn, Buford Vaughn, Louis Vaughn and Roy Vaughn.

Lorene is survived by her daughters, Loretta (Carey) Cranford; grandchildren, Diane Saye, Cindy Edwards, Red Saye, Sharon Holt, Kim Holt, Neil Stanfield; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; sisters, Ozella Langley, Doris Griffin; sisters-in-law, Sue Bryant and Judy Vaughn; and special friends, Pauline Ashworth and Rick and Debbie Sommers.

Pallbearers will be Rex Saye, Jake Wilemon, Anthony Edwards, Scott Edwards, Shawn Rice, Greg Wallace and Neil Stanfield.

Honorary pallbearers will be Carey Cranford, Troy Gunter and Wayne Bryant.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Gadsden Health Care.

The family will be having a private service due to COVID. Burial will be at Faith FCM Church Cemetery in Walnut Grove.

