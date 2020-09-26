1/
Lorene Vaughn Stanfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorene Vaughn Stanfield, 85, of Walnut Grove, passed away September 24, 2020.
Lorene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved to sing and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Stanfield; daughter, Myra (Don) Holt; son, Charles Stanfield; parents, Jack and Mattie Vaughn; sisters, Ruby Moody, Mary Holland, Mildred Ballard; brothers, Henry Vaughn, Ervin Vaughn, Buford Vaughn, Louis Vaughn and Roy Vaughn.
Lorene is survived by her daughter, Loretta (Carey) Cranford; grandchildren, Diane Saye, Cindy Edwards, Rex Saye, Sharon Holt, Kim Holt, Neil Stanfield; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Ozella Langley, Doris Griffin; sisters-in-law, Sue Bryant (Wayne), Judy Vaughn; special friends, Pauline Ashworth and Rick and Debbie Sommers; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Rex Saye, Jake Wilemon, Anthony Edwards, Scott Edwards, Shawn Rice, Greg Wallace, Troy Gunter and Neil Stanfield.
Honorary pallbearers will be Carey Cranford and Wayne Bryant.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Gadsden Health Care.
The family will be having a private service due to COVID-19.
Officiating the service: Pastors Gary Stanfield, Tony Smith, and Jimmy Umphrey.
Burial will be at Faith FCM Church Cemetery in Walnut Grove.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved