Loretta Watson Beaube
Loretta Watson Beaube went to be with her Lord on her 83rd birthday, September 7, 2020.
Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, with funeral services to follow at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Tommy Beaube, nephew, will preside.
At a very young age, she met Harry, her husband of 55 years. They, along with Harry's twin, Robert, were in the Emma Sansom graduating class of 1956. She had a distinguished career in banking. She began as a message runner between floors of a national bank in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and ended her career as a Vice President/Branch Manager of Regions Bank Glencoe. Her most cherished possessions were her girls, their husbands, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family takes comfort in the fact that she was met by her Lord and Savior and was finally reunited with Daddy.
Mother was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry Beaube; mother, Lola Sitz Smith; grandson, Jason Phipps; sisters, Eloise McClung, Sue Anderson, Hughlene Frix; and parents-in-law, Rev. A.V. Beaube and Laura Beaube.
She is survived by her three daughters, Theresa Beaube Phipps (Mike), Pam Beaube Burgess (David) and Tracy Beaube Cross (Johnny). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jeremy Phipps (Natalie Howle), Beau Burgess, Christina Phipps Krentel (T.J.) and John Todd Cross III. She adored her three great-grandchildren, William Burgess, Olivia Krentel and Jame Krentel. She has one surviving sister, who she loved dearly, Diane Butler (Otis) of Grant, AL; brothers-in-law, Robert Beaube and Edwin Frix of Tullahoma, TN; sisters-in-law, Shirley Beaube of Birmingham, Jo Beaube of Mentone, and Bobbie Drake of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests no flowers, but memorials may be made to the Animal Shelter of Etowah County or the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center of Gadsden.
The family would like to thank the healthcare workers of Coosa Valley Healthcare and Amedisys Hospice for their support over the past year.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
