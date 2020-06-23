Lori Ann Coleman
A memorial service will be announced at a later date for Mrs. Lori Ann Coleman, 63, of Glencoe, who died Friday, June 19, 2020.
Mrs. Coleman worked as a cook in the healthcare field. She was an avid collector of Wizard of Oz memorabilia, autographed baseballs, trolls, and even a signed record by Hank Williams Sr. She was a loving wife, mother and friend and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by husband, Robert; son, Brad; granddaughter, McKenzie; stepson, Jason (Amanda); and granddaughter, Evelyn; brother, Danny; and sisters, Jean and Sandy; sister-in-law, Vicki White; uncle, Ken Morgan; family friend, Juan Castillo; as well as her Facebook buddies, Janice Williams, John Noles and Irene Smith and Cindy.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
