A memorial service will be announced at a later date for Mrs. Lori Ann Coleman, 63, of Glencoe, who died Friday, June 19, 2020.

Mrs. Coleman worked as a cook in the healthcare field. She was an avid collector of Wizard of Oz memorabilia, autographed baseballs, trolls, and even a signed record by Hank Williams Sr. She was a loving wife, mother and friend and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by husband, Robert; son, Brad; granddaughter, McKenzie; stepson, Jason (Amanda); and granddaughter, Evelyn; brother, Danny; and sisters, Jean and Sandy; sister-in-law, Vicki White; uncle, Ken Morgan; family friend, Juan Castillo; as well as her Facebook buddies, Janice Williams, John Noles and Irene Smith and Cindy.

