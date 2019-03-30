Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Lorna Louise Green

Lorna Louise Green Obituary
Funeral service for Ms. Lorna Louise Green will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church. Rev. Z. Andre Huff, Eulogist.
Ms. Lorna Green was preceded in death by her mother, Mrs. Minnie G. Brown; her siblings, Debbie Green and Marion Brown; and nephew, Terrence L. Green Sr.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her nephew, D'Andre D. Green of Atlanta; great-nephew, Terrence L. Green Jr.; aunts, Linda Andrews, Ophelia Dudley and Martha Grant; uncles, John (Joyce) Green, Noah (Lavern) Green; sister-in-law, Rita Brown; special cousins, Tony (Ekra) Tolbert, Chinder Ankofski, Diona and Jayona Tinker and a host of other cousins/relatives; special friends, Robin Jones, Stephanie Lindsey, Crystal Cylar, Marquail Broadnax and Marlon Corpening.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 30, 2019
