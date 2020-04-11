|
Lorrie Lynne McCormick, 57, of Attalla, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Lorrie was preceded in death by her grandson, Taylor Nance.
Survivors include her children, Cory (Jamie) Gilliam, Jillian (Louis Glover) Gilliam, Katie Gilliam, Amanda Gilliam (Birmingham, AL), Michelle (David) Mathis; grandchildren, Savanna (Austin) Jordan (Opelika, AL), Savannah Allen, Dakota Gilliam, Spencer McCoy, Nevaeh Mathis, Lacey Kerr (Forrest City, AR), Chelsee Mathis (Ashville, AL), Rebecca Mathis (Pell City, AL); and her partner, Vicky Montgomery.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 11, 2020