Graveside Services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Clayton Cemetery in Alabama City for Louis G. Walden, 88, of Springfield, Oregon, formerly of Gadsden, who passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Louis was a veteran of the United States Army. Upon discharge, he attended the University of Alabama, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemistry. He retired as a chemist from Lonestar Cement Company after 30 years of employment. He had a lifelong passion for growing citrus trees, pecan trees and bamboo, as well as a fondness for locomotives.
Preceding him in death are his parents, George Walden and Madeline Gardner and brother, Kenneth Walden.
Survivors include his children, Priscilla Garcia, Deborah Walden, Glenn Walden, Ricky Walden, Ramona Walden; 13 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Mr. Walden's close friend, Manuela Felkl.
There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 6, 2019