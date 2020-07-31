1/
Louis Kirk
1937 - 2020
Louis Kirk was born June 28, 1937, in Villa Rica, GA, to the union of the late William Thomas and Cora Lee Davenport Kirk. He graduated from Carver High School class of 1956, where he excelled in football, and graduated Augusta Technical School in 1980 as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Louis departed from this earthly walk of life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Coosa Valley Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Kirk; son, William Kirk; brothers, Vernon Kirk, John Kirk, Al Kirk; sisters, Olivia Kirk and Gaylie Hunter.
Those left to cherish his memories are his son, Kenneth (Angela) Kirk, Orlando, FL; three grandchildren, Rebeckah Kirk, Jonathan Kirk, Benjamin Kirk; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebratory Graveside Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lincoln Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
