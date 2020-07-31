Louis Kirk was born June 28, 1937, in Villa Rica, GA, to the union of the late William Thomas and Cora Lee Davenport Kirk. He graduated from Carver High School class of 1956, where he excelled in football, and graduated Augusta Technical School in 1980 as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Louis departed from this earthly walk of life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Coosa Valley Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Kirk; son, William Kirk; brothers, Vernon Kirk, John Kirk, Al Kirk; sisters, Olivia Kirk and Gaylie Hunter.
Those left to cherish his memories are his son, Kenneth (Angela) Kirk, Orlando, FL; three grandchildren, Rebeckah Kirk, Jonathan Kirk, Benjamin Kirk; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebratory Graveside Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
