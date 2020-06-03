An insulting remark was simply Uncle Louis' way of showing affection, and people who really knew him weren't offended by his outrageous comments.

Born January 6, 1928, in Walker County, Ala., Louis Neal Roberts, 92, was pronounced dead Friday, May 29, 2020, when his body was recovered from the Coosa River near his dock in St. Clair County.

He was known as "Uncle Louis" or "Mr. Shuffles" to family, friends and community contacts. And his brand of fearless authenticity came with a warning label. Newcomers will tell you about their first interaction with Uncle Louis because they'll never forget it.

Freedom was the theme of Uncle Louis' near century on this earth. And he died free. As early stages of dementia began to unravel his relationship with reality, his caregivers knew home is where he truly wanted to be. The landscapes of Alabama were in his bones, from the coal-dusted roads of Walker County, to the quiet, natural splendor of his slough on the Coosa River. His mind began to slip, but his body and spirit still thrived, freely roaming his sprawling property in his twilight years.

Uncle Louis' thickly calloused hands and ever-present iodine-stained injuries tell a story about the pursuit of the American dream. Born to Robert Lee Roberts and Arzella Creel Roberts, Uncle Louis picked cotton in childhood and left school with an eighth-grade education. However, intelligence and education are two different things. He built a fulfilling life as an electrical contractor, with the support of his wife, Martha Roberts.

Uncle Louis' marriage to beloved "Aunt Martha" was a force of nature that kept extended family in orbit around them. Their river house on the Coosa and their home in Los Angeles, CA, were the sites of countless parties, reunions and holiday gatherings.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Powell Roberts; brother, John D. Roberts; sister, Margie Roberts Howe; and son, Jesse Roberts. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Roberts; sister, Ramona Lyle; brother, Harmon Roberts; brother, Robert Roberts; sister-in-law, Beverly Roberts; plus many nieces and nephews.

Even in his 90s, the glint in Uncle Louis' eye never faded as he "flirted with widows" and insisted that the world's women yearned for his attention.

Uncle Louis taught us all something about bravely living life out loud. And also – gasoline solves most pest problems, and a smear of iodine will cure what ails you.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at New Horizon Memorial Funeral Home (5203 Hollis Goodwin Road, Dora, AL 35062) with Pastor Shane Bearden officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing. Burial will be at McCormack Cemetery, Dora, AL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Flow of The Spirit Church in Ashville, AL. Special thanks to Beverly Roberts, Robert and Debra Zema for their daily care, and to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department for their assistance at the end of his life.

