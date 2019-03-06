Home

K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory
322 Nisbet Street NW
Jacksonville, AL 36265
(256) 435-7042
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Tredegar Chapel Congregational Holiness Church
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Jacksonville, AL
Louise Bundrum Parris


1928 - 2019
Louise Bundrum Parris Obituary
Funeral service for Mrs. Louise Bundrum Parris, 90, of Jacksonville, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Tredegar Chapel Congregational Holiness Church. The Reverend Leslee Bailey, the Reverend David Earl Vinson, and the Reverend Mark Green will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Mrs. Parris passed away on March 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Huey Parris; parents, Arthur and Nannie Bundrum; sisters, Annie Richards and Hattie Ledbetter; and brother, Orris Bundrum.
Mrs. Parris was a native of and a longtime resident of Jacksonville. She was a member of Tredegar Chapel Congregational Holiness Church. She and her late husband were very active in the City of Jacksonville; she was a longtime Auxiliary volunteer at The Jacksonville Hospital, was a member of the Jacksonville Quilting Club, and was a longtime poll worker, even up in to her 80s.
Survivors include her son, Philip Parris and his wife, Rita; grandchildren, Jamie Parris and his wife, Jennifer, and John Timothy "Tim" Parris and his wife, Kristy; great-grandchildren, Ella, Will, Seth, Jaxon and Cora; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Couch, Hoyt Turner, Nathan Turner, Bob Baker, John Parris and Jamie Parris.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 6, 2019
