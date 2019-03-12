|
Ms. Louise Gargus Parker, age 81, of Adamsville, AL, went home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2019. Louise was a native of Gadsden, AL. She graduated from Southside High School as Salutatorian. She worked over 40 years in Nursing. She was a member of Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jerry Parker; and her parents, Oscar & Debbie Gargus.
She is survived by her cousins, Dr. Bruce & Glenda Calhoun, Delanie & Serena Calhoun, Lance Calhoun, Roland Calhoun, Clara Calhoun; and other loved ones.
Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Bell Forestdale Chapel. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service. Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Crestwood Memorial Gardens, Gadsden, AL. Dr. Bruce A. Calhoun and Rev. Wade Peoples will be officiating.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 12, 2019