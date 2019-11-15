|
Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. today at Crestwood Funeral Home for Mrs. Louise May Noles, 97, of Demopolis, formerly Gadsden, who died Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Reverend Norris Hilton will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Noles was a resident of Gadsden most of her life and a longtime member of Forrest Avenue Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by husband, Benjamin F. Noles; parents, Albert and Elva May; sister, Christine May Cornutt; brother, Larry May; and sister, Ramona May Patterson.
Mrs. Noles is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Thomas) Lee of Demopolis; sisters, Elizabeth Short, Jeannie Wallace; brother, Jimmy (Shelby) May; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service today at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 15, 2019