|
|
Funeral for Louise Strickland, 88, will be Monday at 11 a.m. preceded by visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Crestwood Funeral Home. Rev. Billy Boatwright will officiate. She died on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 and her strong spirit will be missed.
Louise was amazingly creative and talented in so many areas. She created word puzzles for national magazines, was an artist, gifted seamstress, expert baker and knowledgeable crafter and painter.
She was a loving and a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mancel Strickland.
She is survived by her children, Kathie Strickland (Don Wiggs), Anita (Jimmy) Jones, Tommy Strickland, and Angela (Gary) Lett; grandchildren, Lee Matthews, Keith Matthews, Brian Matthews, Lorrie Davis, Dustin (Stephanie) Cowart, Kristen Jones, Connor Strickland, Andrew Strickland; and a host of beloved great and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 25, 2019