Funeral services will be 1 p.m. today at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Louise Reeves Watford, 90, of Rainbow City, who died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, October 19, 2019. Brother Eddie Nichols will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Watford was a bank teller at East Gadsden Bank, then Compass Bank, retiring there after many years of service. She loved to fish, work crossword puzzles, listen to Gospel music and watch sports on TV. She was an avid football fan. She loved animals and had many pet dogs through the years that she loved to spoil. She was a member of College Heights Baptist Church. Her favorite thing was to spend precious time with her family, and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by husband, Arthur Joe (Tood) Watford; parents, Floyd and Mabel Reeves; brother, Leon (Lela) Reeves; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry (Kitty) Watford and Troy E. (Betty) Watford Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Skip (Tina) Watford and Art (Crista) Watford; grandchildren, Amanda (Ben) Green, Alyson (Erick) Anderton, Kaci (Joe) Pritchard, Katie Beth (Jarod) Pell, Amy (Matt) Blom, Blake (Hannah) Suter; great-grandchildren, Emily and Luke Green, Natalie Anderton, Bay Brown, Scout Pritchard and Skylar Blom; sister-in-law, Lela Reeves; nieces, Cathy Roberts, Karen Vermillion, Beth Udaka, Leslie Watford, Tracy Watford; nephews, Scott Watford and Jerry Watford.
Special thanks to Regency Pointe Royal Haven staff and Ashville Health Care Inc. for the love and compassion shown to Mrs. Watford daily.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the Gadsden Humane Society.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service today at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 22, 2019