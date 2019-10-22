Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Watford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise (Reeves) Watford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise (Reeves) Watford Obituary
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. today at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Louise Reeves Watford, 90, of Rainbow City, who died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, October 19, 2019. Brother Eddie Nichols will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Watford was a bank teller at East Gadsden Bank, then Compass Bank, retiring there after many years of service. She loved to fish, work crossword puzzles, listen to Gospel music and watch sports on TV. She was an avid football fan. She loved animals and had many pet dogs through the years that she loved to spoil. She was a member of College Heights Baptist Church. Her favorite thing was to spend precious time with her family, and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by husband, Arthur Joe (Tood) Watford; parents, Floyd and Mabel Reeves; brother, Leon (Lela) Reeves; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry (Kitty) Watford and Troy E. (Betty) Watford Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Skip (Tina) Watford and Art (Crista) Watford; grandchildren, Amanda (Ben) Green, Alyson (Erick) Anderton, Kaci (Joe) Pritchard, Katie Beth (Jarod) Pell, Amy (Matt) Blom, Blake (Hannah) Suter; great-grandchildren, Emily and Luke Green, Natalie Anderton, Bay Brown, Scout Pritchard and Skylar Blom; sister-in-law, Lela Reeves; nieces, Cathy Roberts, Karen Vermillion, Beth Udaka, Leslie Watford, Tracy Watford; nephews, Scott Watford and Jerry Watford.
Special thanks to Regency Pointe Royal Haven staff and Ashville Health Care Inc. for the love and compassion shown to Mrs. Watford daily.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the Gadsden Humane Society.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service today at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now