Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
Burial
Following Services
Hillcrest Cemetery
L.T. Sampson

L.T. Sampson Obituary
L.T. Sampson, 68, of Gadsden, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
His Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Etowah Memorial Chapel, with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark and Rev. Larry Garrard will be officiating.
Visitation will be 1 until 3 before the service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Mr. Sampson is survived by his wife, Debbie Gramling; son, Luke Sampson (Megan); stepsons, Tim Tolbert (Wendy), Gary Tolbert (Crystal); grandchildren, Dilan, Kattie, Riley, Brynley, Trystan and Mason; sister, Pat Claburn (Hoyt); brother, Steve Sampson (Jennifer); nephews, Thomas Brooks (Tanya), Chris Brooks (Tammy).
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 18, 2019
