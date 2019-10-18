|
|
L.T. Sampson, 68, of Gadsden, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
His Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Etowah Memorial Chapel, with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark and Rev. Larry Garrard will be officiating.
Visitation will be 1 until 3 before the service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Mr. Sampson is survived by his wife, Debbie Gramling; son, Luke Sampson (Megan); stepsons, Tim Tolbert (Wendy), Gary Tolbert (Crystal); grandchildren, Dilan, Kattie, Riley, Brynley, Trystan and Mason; sister, Pat Claburn (Hoyt); brother, Steve Sampson (Jennifer); nephews, Thomas Brooks (Tanya), Chris Brooks (Tammy).
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 18, 2019