Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Black Creek Baptist Church
Lucille B. Sims Obituary
Lucille B. Sims, 91, of Gadsden, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Black Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Jeremy Williams and Mr. Gerald Foster will officiate. Interment will follow in Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Sims was a lifelong member of Black Creek Baptist Church. She retired from McLellans 5 and 10 (Nelson Variety Store) with 43 years of service. She loved her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Sims and parents, W.A. and Lillian Broyles.
Ms. Sims is survived by her daughters, Judy (David) Hamilton and Janet (Ronnie) Roberts; grandchildren, Mark (Kendall) and Matt (Catina) Hamilton, Amy Lee, Tim and Mike Roberts; great-grandchildren, Chadan, Toby, and Tyson Hamilton, Haden and Abby Stewart, Austin (Keshia), Hayden and Haley Smith, and Jonah Roberts; great-great-grandchildren, Lucas and Anderson Smith; "sister-like" cousin, Peggy Williams; cousin, Iva Martin; nieces, Iva Foster and Shirley Alford.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service at Black Creek Baptist Church.
Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Gadsden Regional Medical Center that cared for her and also to all that visited her in her lengthy stay at the hospital.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
