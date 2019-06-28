Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Grace Church Ashville
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Turner Baker


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Turner Baker Obituary
Mrs. Lucille Turner Baker, 79, of Ashville, passed away June 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Baker was born June 3, 1943.
She leaves to mourn her passing, a devoted son, Dwayne (Anita) Baker; two granddaughters, Lyneka (Saheen) Jones and Tianna Hill; two grandsons, Sanchez Agee and Jeremy Johnson; four great-grandsons, Justice Lawrence Baker, Jayce Jones, Santez Agee and Christopher Agee; three great-granddaughters, Journey Jones, Raven Agee and Lehayla Johnson; one brother, Leewood (Ann) Turner; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 till 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, in the funeral home chapel.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Greater Grace Church Ashville. Interment in Ashville Cemetery. Bishop Terry A. Jones, officiating.
Services Entrusted to West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters," 256-549-0004.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now