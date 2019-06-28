|
|
Mrs. Lucille Turner Baker, 79, of Ashville, passed away June 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Baker was born June 3, 1943.
She leaves to mourn her passing, a devoted son, Dwayne (Anita) Baker; two granddaughters, Lyneka (Saheen) Jones and Tianna Hill; two grandsons, Sanchez Agee and Jeremy Johnson; four great-grandsons, Justice Lawrence Baker, Jayce Jones, Santez Agee and Christopher Agee; three great-granddaughters, Journey Jones, Raven Agee and Lehayla Johnson; one brother, Leewood (Ann) Turner; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 till 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, in the funeral home chapel.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Greater Grace Church Ashville. Interment in Ashville Cemetery. Bishop Terry A. Jones, officiating.
Services Entrusted to West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters," 256-549-0004.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 28, 2019