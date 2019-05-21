Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Luna Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Infant Luna May Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Infant Luna May Jones Obituary
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Cemetery for Luna May Jones, Heflin, 4 months old, who passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Rev. Mike Yates will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
She is survived by her father, Zackary Allen Jones; mother, Hannah Summer Singleton; brother, James Alexander Jones; grandparents, Russell and Elaine Bowman Jones, Robert and Christine Jackson, Sherry Dye; great-grandmother: Yvonne Brown; and A. host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now