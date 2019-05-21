|
|
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Cemetery for Luna May Jones, Heflin, 4 months old, who passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Rev. Mike Yates will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
She is survived by her father, Zackary Allen Jones; mother, Hannah Summer Singleton; brother, James Alexander Jones; grandparents, Russell and Elaine Bowman Jones, Robert and Christine Jackson, Sherry Dye; great-grandmother: Yvonne Brown; and A. host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 21, 2019