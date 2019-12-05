|
|
Lurlene Smith of Glencoe died Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Her funeral will be at Collier-Butler Chapel at 11 a.m. Friday, December 5. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service Friday at the funeral home. Rev. Vince Whittington and Rev. Donny Yarbrough will officiate. Entombment will be at Crestwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Services are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Lurlene is survived by her husband, Thomas Harold Smith Sr.; daughter, Dr. Linda Smith York and her husband David A. York of Glencoe; and grandson, Joseph Aaron, his wife Kathryn McGaw York, and their children, Emma Rose York and Herschel Adam York of Water Valley, Mississippi; and chosen granddaughter, Sarah Skeen of Denver, Colorado. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews, great- and great-great nieces and -nephews, and her friend of 80 years, Dr. Marge Lyons of Piedmont, Ernestine Sheffield, and Sigrid Bierd.
She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Harold (Hal) Smith Jr.; and her grandson, Dr. Jake Adam York of Denver, Colorado. Lurlene was the last surviving child of Thomas Jefferson Brown and Margaret Frances (Frankie) Brown. Those siblings who preceded her in death were Thomas J. Brown; Mary Read and her husband, Joe Read; Priscilla Levinson of Hornell, New York, and her husband, Dan; Doris Read and her husband, Thomas Read; Betty Lusk Byrd and her husbands, Ray Lusk and Bill Byrd; and Wesley H. Brown of Athens, Alabama.
Lurlene loved to entertain her friends and family. She set a beautiful table with one of her many sets of china and incredible traditional Southern food. A holiday meal at her home was a feast, and guests were overwhelmed by the delicious dishes and Lurlene's famous desserts. Lurlene was called most times there were funerals at her church to provide the dessert and her delicious macaroni and cheese. While her children were still at home and even later, all of their friends had an open invitation to come eat at her house. She always attended any of the many, many activities her children and grandchildren were involved in. She brought food when asked, sewed curtains for classrooms, chaperoned field trips, created costumes, and traveled all over the state and even to faraway places to attend her family's activities.
For several years, Lurlene and Marge were proprietors of an antique shop in Glencoe. They had the best time going to auctions, markets and estate sales. Lurlene became an expert at identifying and collecting glassware, while Marge was interested in furniture. Lurlene was a collector of beautiful Waterford glass pieces and Wedgwood items. She was a beautiful woman with a wicked sense of humor, a loyal friend to so many people she met, she adopted strangers who needed a friend, and she loved her family fiercely. She loved to dress up and go shopping, loved to travel, and kept an immaculate and beautiful home.
The family would like to express their love and appreciation to carers Liz Akridge, Brandi Wright, and the nurses at Encompass Hospice.
Pallbearers will be nephews and Walt Plimpton, Bill Abel Jr. and Greg Abel.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Glencoe Building Fund.
Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 5, 2019