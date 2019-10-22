|
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Collinsville Funeral Home for Lyman Monroe Grogan, 66, Gadsden, who died Sunday, October 20. The Revs. Jerry Darnell and James O. Wallace will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley #2 Cemetery. Collinsville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Monroe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He also greatly loved the Lord. He was always a very honest man, and he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper Louie and Rachel Angeline Grogan; and sister, Joyce Eileen Grogan.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Grogan; son, Jarrid Grogan; daughters, Jennifer Burgess and Rebecca Riddlespur; grandchildren, Tru Graham, Koko Graham and Jeremiah Burgess; sisters, Maurine Taylor and Menecia Taylor; brothers-in-law, Max Efinger, Jim Taylor and Edward Taylor; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Bill Peerson, Billy Yates, Gene Maise, Rodger Johnson, Grant Snell, Sid Wooten and Charles Abercrombie.
Special thanks to Higher Ground Baptist Church and also to the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Collinsville Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 22, 2019