Funeral service for Mrs. Lynda Morris, 77, of Gadsden, was held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Brother David Roberts officiating the service. Burial followed the service in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family received friends from noon until time of service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.Mrs. Morris passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, Joe D. Morris; children, Kelley (Tim) Howard and Alex Howard; grandson, Brantley Hixon; granddaughter, Haley Howard.She was a homemaker and loved her family.Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home