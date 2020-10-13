Funeral service for Mrs. Lynda Morris, 77, of Gadsden, was held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Brother David Roberts officiating the service. Burial followed the service in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family received friends from noon until time of service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Morris passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, Joe D. Morris; children, Kelley (Tim) Howard and Alex Howard; grandson, Brantley Hixon; granddaughter, Haley Howard.
She was a homemaker and loved her family.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"