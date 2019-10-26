|
|
Lyndon Bruce Moses, 59, of Ashville, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his home. Bruce was the son of Charles and Kathy Moses of Sand Rock and had four siblings. Bruce was the devoted husband of 39 years to Melinda Cox Moses and loving father to Crystal, Jeremy and Jeffrey. Bruce was a longtime member of Ashville Church of God. He was a Registered Nurse of 37 years at Carraway Regional Medical Center and Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Bruce loved his family more than anything. His greatest joy came from helping Jeremy on his house projects, talking about chickens and tomato crops with Jeffrey, chatting about nothing and everything with Crystal, or sharing quiet moments at home with Melinda while watching their favorite shows or building puzzles.
Bruce loved God and his family. His favorite pastimes included fishing and watching football and racing.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Charles; and sister, Sherry Renea Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Melinda; children, Crystal (Keith) Walker, Jeremy Moses and Jeffrey (Brittany) Moses; mother, Kathy Moses; sister, Becky (Rickey) Butts; brothers, Darrell (Linda) Moses, Sammy Moses; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 28 from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ashville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 27 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered to the Moses family online at www.kilgroefh.com.
Kilgroe Funeral Home – Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 26, 2019