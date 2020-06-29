Lynette Norton
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery for Mrs. Lynette Norton, 80, of Gadsden, who passed away on June 27, 2020. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mrs. Norton was of the Baptist faith and attended First Baptist Church Glencoe. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers, plants, jewelry and shoes. She absolutely adored her husband and loved to travel with him, and was always so proud of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Norman Norton; children, Allan (Christi) Norton, Tracy (John) Klepsig and Zachary (Carrie) Norton; grandchildren, Jamie (Daniel) Bolen, Sam (Kali) Norton, Katelyn Klepsig, Callie (Daniel) Gaither and Aubry Norton; special niece, Allison Fox; and her sister, Ann Bell.
Mrs. Norton was preceded in death by her parents, Lula Skinner and James P. Gardner; brothers, Verbon White, Eugene White and Travis Gardner; and her sisters, Gayle Todd and Sharon Skinner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Glencoe.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Crestwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
June 28, 2020
Lynette was a precious lady and neighbor . So softspoken and sweet, loved by all. Heaven gained an angel.
Sonja
Neighbor
June 28, 2020
What a precious neighbor was Lynette, so sweet and soft spoken. We loved her dearly, heaven just gained an angel. God bless and be with Norman and family during this time..
Sonja matthews
Neighbor
