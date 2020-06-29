Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery for Mrs. Lynette Norton, 80, of Gadsden, who passed away on June 27, 2020. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.

Mrs. Norton was of the Baptist faith and attended First Baptist Church Glencoe. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers, plants, jewelry and shoes. She absolutely adored her husband and loved to travel with him, and was always so proud of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Norton; children, Allan (Christi) Norton, Tracy (John) Klepsig and Zachary (Carrie) Norton; grandchildren, Jamie (Daniel) Bolen, Sam (Kali) Norton, Katelyn Klepsig, Callie (Daniel) Gaither and Aubry Norton; special niece, Allison Fox; and her sister, Ann Bell.

Mrs. Norton was preceded in death by her parents, Lula Skinner and James P. Gardner; brothers, Verbon White, Eugene White and Travis Gardner; and her sisters, Gayle Todd and Sharon Skinner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Glencoe.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store