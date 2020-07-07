Lynn Gunter passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. She died peacefully with her family by her side, after battling a long illness. She was a lifelong resident of Etowah County and graduated from Gadsden High in 1957.

She was a member of College Heights Baptist Church and served on the card ministry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Gunter; son, David; parents, Elmer and Beatrice Cox; brothers, Charlie and Bob Cox; sisters, Sarah Brannon and Juanita Street.

She is survived by son, Mike (Renee) Gunter; and granddaughters, Traci and Allie Gunter. Other survivors include brothers, Pete (Jean) Cox, Bill-Tom (Bennie) Cox; sister, Edith Weems; special sister-in-law, Linda Cox; special nieces, Becky Smith and Margie Turley; and her two beloved cats, Pepper and Lil Boogs.

Cremation will be carried out by Crestwood Funeral Home. There will be no service.

We would like to give special thanks to the staff of Encompass Hospice and Veronica Aguirre with Butterfly Home Care.

